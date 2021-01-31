IMPACT Wrestling to make changes to their UK broadcast

IMPACT Wrestling has just broken the news that the way they will be broadcasting in the UK will be changing very soon. From Wednesday, the weekly episodes of IMPACT! will now be available to stream both on their YouTube channel, and their Facebook page.

These broadcasts will be available to UK viewers just hours after the American broadcast goes live, and from now on will be the latest way to tune into their weekly show.

The YouTube and Facebook broadcasts will be replacing IMPACT Wrestling on FreeSports and Premier Sports, moving forward.

From Wednesday, weekly episodes of IMPACT! will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube in the UK & Ireland, within hours of the American broadcast!



This is the new way to watch the UK premiere of IMPACT Wrestling's flagship weekly show...

Along with YouTube and Facebook, IMPACT will still be available to watch on the streaming platform IMPACT Plus, as well as an encore presentation on 5Star every Friday night.

IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view events will remain available to watch on FITE.

IMPACT Wrestling is in a partnership with AEW

Don Callis and Kenny Omega

In the latter half of 2020, it was announced that IMPACT Wrestling will be teaming up with AEW. Since the two brands came together, fans have seen talent from both rosters cross over on numerous occasions.

The most recent IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view, Hard to Kill, saw former WWE star Matt Cardona make his debut in the brand, to a great online reaction from fans.

At the aforementioned pay-per-view, current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with The Good Brothers to take on current IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, who had come together with Chris Sabin and Moose.

Recently, IMPACT Wrestling has also been met with praise for the strength of its Knockouts division, and the current champion Deonna Purrazzo who defended her title successfully against Taya Valkyrie at Hard to Kill.

The event also saw the crowning of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava, who defeated Havoc and Nevaeh for the revived titles after fending off many huge talents in the tournament, including wrestling legend Jazz and her partner Jordynne Grace.