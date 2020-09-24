IMPACT Wrestling makes a big announcement for Victory Road and upcoming PPVs

IMPACT Wrestling announced earlier in the day that Eric Young would defend the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Eddie Edwards at Victory Road on October 3.

IMPACT Wrestling made another big announcement confirming that the Victory Road PPV will air exclusively on IMPACT PLUS. The promotion has brought back the monthly exclusive events that will air on IMPACT PLUS. Fans who subscribe to IMPACT Plus right now will receive a free 30-day trial.

IMPACT Wrestling will air the Turning Point PPV in November and Final Resolution - which as been hyped as the final Supercard of the year - in December.

The complete Victory Road card will be revealed in the days to come. It should be noted that Eric Young won the title from Eddie Edwards and the former Champion now has a chance of reclaiming his lost gold.

The Victory Road PPV World title match will have significant implications on the Bound For Glory main event. Eric Young is scheduled to defend the title against Rich Swann at Bound For Glory.

Here's IMPACT Wrestling's official statement:

IMPACT Wrestling is excited to confirm the IMPACT PLUS monthly exclusive events are BACK! VICTORY ROAD hits IMPACT PLUS on Saturday, October 3, and the annual super-show promises to be a Pay-Per-View level extravaganza. The main event - as announced on last night's IMPACT! on AXS TV – is a World Championship rematch between Eddie Edwards and the man who ripped the title from him, reigning IMPACT kingpin Eric Young. Young is already scheduled to defend the belt vs Rich Swann at BOUND FOR GLORY on October 24, so the Edwards rematch has massive implications. The full card for VICTORY ROAD will be confirmed in the coming days. November's IMPACT PLUS exclusive event will be TURNING POINT, and in December IMPACT PLUS will be the only place to see the final Supercard of the year, FINAL RESOLUTION. Victory Road will stream exclusively on IMPACT PLUS on Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

IMPACT Wrestling has a host of promising events lined up for the rest of the year, and you can find it all on IMPACT PLUS.