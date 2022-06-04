IMPACT Wrestling launches first-ever Pride shirt; charitable donations to be made from proceeds

IMPACT Wrestling has kicked off Pride month in a big way. Today, they have released their first-ever Pride shirt. The usual IMPACT logo is in rainbow colors, and the shirt itself is available in four colors to go with Pride Month.

The shirts can be purchased at impactwrestling.com. They have also announced that a portion of the sales from all Pride shirts will be going to the NAGAAA (North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance). The NAGAAA is dedicated to helping provide opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community in organized softball competitions.

IMPACT's Pride shirt, from the sales of which a portion will be sent to NAGAAA

The wrestling company and NAGAAA announced a partnership earlier in the year, with players attending every IMPACT show in different cities.

IMPACT's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore commented on the team-up.

“Representation and inclusion are very important to IMPACT, both on screen and off. IMPACT Wrestling is excited to celebrate Pride Month with our partners at NAGAAA.”

NAGAAA Partnership Director Scott Lehman also issued a statement saying that they were excited to be partnering with IMPACT.

"Many of our 17,000 players across the U.S. and Canada are wrestling fans. IMPACT’s LGBT initiatives are inspiring and applauded by NAGAAA."

With over 17,000 players from 48 leagues in North America as part of the NAGAAA, this is an enormous partnership.

