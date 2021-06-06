No DQ match announced for IMPACT Wrestling next week; AEW summit and more

We are inching closer towards IMPACT Wrestling's special event, Against All Odds, which takes place on June 12th. But before that, we have a go-home episode next week.

Ahead of the show, the company announced multiple matches for next week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Days before his big match at Against All Odds, W. Morrisey will face Willie Mack in a no disqualification match.

Joe Doering will also lock horns with Eddie Edwards. The latter came out this week to save NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima from a potential beatdown from Violent By Design.

One half of the Knockouts tag team champions Tasha Steelz will face Kimber Lee on Thursday's show.

Rohit Raju and Chris Bey will team up to take on Petey Williams and Trey Miguel. All of these men are scheduled to compete in a five-way X-Division #1 contenders match at Against All Odds.

And last but not least, Havok will face Rosemary with an interesting stipulation added to the match. If Havok wins, she will be added to the Knockouts Championship match at Against All Odds, making it a three-way match.

The official IMPACT - AEW summit is also scheduled for next week

Authority figures will come face to face next week!

IMPACT Wrestling will also hold an official IMPACT and AEW summit, which will include Tony Khan, Don Callis, and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

AEW president Tony Khan will be making a rare appearance to discuss the possibility of adding Sami Callihan to the Impact World Championship match at Against All Odds.

Earlier this week, Sami Callihan defeated Moose via Disqualification during the main event, as the Good Brothers attacked Callihan first. Later on, Kenny Omega joined the Good Brothers to assault both Moose and Sami Callihan.

Afterward, Scott D 'Amore approached Don Callis and talked about possibly adding Sami Callihan to the Impact world Title match between Kenny Omega and Moose at Against All Odds.

However, Don Callis disagreed, which ultimately forced Scott D 'Amore to announce an Official IMPACT & AEW summit which will include AEW President Tony Khan.

It will be a delight for fans to see these authority figures come face to face next week.

We will also find out if Sami Callihan will be added to the IMPACT world title match. Kenny Omega's IMPACT world championship could be in serious jeopardy if this contest turns into a triple threat match.

