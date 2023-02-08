IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling set to co-present major event this year

IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced that they will co-produce a major live event on March 30, 2023, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. The event will feature several cross-over dream matches between the companies' rosters.

The show titled Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive is due to air live on pay-per-view on Fite. It will start at 8 PM PST.

Among the confirmed matches, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will face KUSHIDA. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is due to face former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in the co-main event. Alexander and Bailey will represent the IMPACT brand in their respective battles.

The pair notably faced each other for Alexander's world title last year, with the bout lasting almost sixty minutes before the champ retained.

KUSHIDA and Ospreay are both major players in NJPW, with the former being a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and the latter reaching heights as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Elsewhere on the card, United Empire's Jeff Cobb will face former IMPACT World Champion Moose. Otherwise, while the matches are yet to be confirmed, IMPACT Wrestling will be represented by Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and most of the Knockouts.

NJPW is set to be represented by KENTA, Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki, Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, Fred Rosser, and many others.

Tickets for Multiverse United start at $60 and will go on sale this Friday, February 10, starting at 10 AM EST. You can get them at highspots.com.

