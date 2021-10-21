"One of the best moments of entire career" – IMPACT Wrestling's Rich Swann recalls working with former WWE Star

Rich Swann recently recalled working with veteran performer Eric Young at last year's edition of IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory.

At the show's headliner, Young defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Swann. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion outlasted Eric Young in a grueling match, kickstarting his first run with the coveted title in the process.

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle This Eric Young and Rich Swann storyline is sooooooo good.The angle at #Slammiversary was fantastic.This angle on #IMPACTonAXSTV was on another level. The eventual Rich Swann vs Eric Young match is going to be fantastic. This Eric Young and Rich Swann storyline is sooooooo good.The angle at #Slammiversary was fantastic.This angle on #IMPACTonAXSTV was on another level. The eventual Rich Swann vs Eric Young match is going to be fantastic. https://t.co/QrvCJ36TZX

In a chat with Wrestling Sport, Rich Swann stated that working with the former leader of Sanity was one of the most precious moments of his career. Swann explained that he proved all his detractors and critics – who thought he was unfit to become world champion – wrong with his win.

The IMPACT Wrestling star also stated he was suffering from multiple injuries in early 2020, with doctors telling him he might never wrestle again. Swann added that getting over this setback and becoming the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at Bound for Glory was the highlight of his career.

"You know it's possibly one of the best moments of my entire career because it was the ultimate record for people who have told me; "Hey, you'll never make it, hey, you're not going to be a fighter, hey, you're not big enough to be a world heavyweight champion," and, you know, the biggest of all the bad was during that year, early in the year I had broken my back, my leg, my foot, my ankle, my Achilles and the doctors told me: "Hey, buddy, you might not walk the same, let alone get in a ring again," so, with that said, just seven and a half months I fast forwarded and became the world champion which was the highlight of my career," said Rich Swann.

Eric Young and Rich Swann will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory

Though they aren't featured in prominent matches on the card, Eric Young and Rich Swann still have a lot to look forward to at Bound for Glory 2021.

Swann would be one of the participants in the 20-man Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. He's one of the favorites to win the clash and challenge the champion of his choice down the line in IMPACT Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Eric Young would feature in a tag team match at the pay-per-view. The Violent By Design leader will team up with either Deaner or Joe Doering to square off against Heath Slater and a mystery opponent.

