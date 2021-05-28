IMPACT Wrestling provides injury update on Matt Cardona

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona will be out of action for up to 12 weeks with a fractured orbital bone.

Last week, Brian Myers viciously assaulted Matt Cardona after the latter received the opportunity to compete for gold before him. The former best friends have been involved in an incredibly personal feud with each other for months now.

During the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Gia Miller interviewed Dr. Ross backstage, who provided the latest update on Matt Cardona's injury from last week.

"Matt Cardona is being treated by our specialists. He has a fractured orbital bone and should be out of action for about 12 weeks," said Dr. Ross.

.@TheMattCardona will be out for up to 12 weeks with a fractured orbital bone after @Myers_Wrestling's attack last week. #IMPACTonAXSTV @sambeale23 pic.twitter.com/NOtsWElvRD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2021

Soon after, Brian Myers interrupted the backstage interview and stated that nobody cares about Matt Cardona's injury. He also added that 12 weeks is not enough for him and he will do whatever it takes to make sure Matt Cardona never comes back.

Matt Cardona's IMPACT Wrestling career so far

In just a few days...you’ll see a side of me that you’ve never seen before...Pre-order now! @therealec3 vs. @themattcardona https://t.co/3BKnjqcyOq pic.twitter.com/HlZlolzsQv — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 26, 2021

Since being released by WWE in 2020, Matt Cardona's IMPACT Wrestling career has never really clicked.

Although he did partake in #1 contender's match at Under Siege, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He has been mostly involved in feuds with his former best friend Brian Myers.

About a month ago, Brian Myers defeated Matt Cardona at Rebillion. However, the latter settled the score just before the Under Siege.

Brian Myers was furious over the fact that Matt Cardona entered the title picture before him. This resulted in Myers smashing Cardona's face into the camera last week.

The feud between the two seems like it is far from being over and rest assured that when Matt Cardona comes back from injury, he will most likely renew the feud.

Matt Cardona is only 36 years old and still has a long wrestling career ahead of him. However, he quickly needs to reinvent his character to take his career to bigger heights.

Otherwise, he will just become a shadow of himself in no time. It remains to be seen what IMPACT Wrestling has planned for him when he comes back.

What do you think about Matt Cardona's IMPACT Wrestling career so far? Do you think he will bounce back? Sound off in the comment section below.