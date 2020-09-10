Impact Wrestling's Crazzy Steve reveals that he is legally blind, explains how he continues to wrestle

Crazzy Steve, real name Steven Scott, was a guest on Tommy Dreamer's "House Of Hardcore" podcast and the IMPACT Wrestling Star finally opened up about how he has been wrestling blind.

While fans who have followed Crazzy Steve for a long time may know about his secret, there are quite a few people who would be surprised to know that the wrestler was born blind.

Crazzy Steve was born with cataracts, and he had to be put in an incubator as a baby as he weighed just two pounds. The cataracts were removed, and he had partial vision as a kid. However, Steve's eyesight continued to get worse as he grew older.

The IMPACT Wrestling star also revealed the reason why he was secretive about his blindness all this long. The former IMPACT WrestlingTag Team Champion didn't want the tagline of being a blind wrestler. He just wants to be known as a good wrestler who knows his character well.

"I am blind. That's news to some people because as of recently, I just came out advertising it. I am making that part of the advertisement to Crazzy Steve. He is the real-life version of DareDevil because I can't see and I'm still able to do what I do. Before that, I never told anybody I was blind because I didn't want that to be part of the thing. I wanted to be known as a good wrestler. I wanted to be known as somebody you can work with and is a cool character and who knows his character and meets the criteria of a wrestler. I wanted to have that first, and I didn't want the tagline that he is blind. I guess it comes from my pride. I'm blind. I was born totally blind. At a young age, I found out I had cataracts. When I was born, I was 2 pounds and had to be put in an incubator. They removed the cataracts at a young age, so I was able to somewhat see. I always had giant glasses. I can't drive. I also have glaucoma. As I get older, my eyes continue to get worse. I am the Michael Jordan of not seeing. I am really, really good at it."

Crazzy Steve detailed the difficulties he faces in everyday life and he also explained how he wrestles despite being blind. Crazzy Steve admitted that he has a hard time seeing the ring ropes. Steve used to arrive at the arena early when he was on the indie circuit just to get a feel of the ring before the shows. Steve noted that he could see shapes and colors, but any task that involves any complicated detailing is challenging for him.

"As far as the ring ropes are concerned, I have a lot of trouble seeing them. As it pertains to IMPACT, their ropes change so often, like sometimes they are really dark blue, they are tough to see. Right now they are red, and that's kind of ok. If they are bright and production is good, then that's great. Coming up on the independents, I was in smokey bars and bad rings with bad ropes. I get to the arena early and get in the ring to get a feel for how things are going to go. The way I see, I guess you can relate it to how you see when you come out of a dream. I can see shapes and colors, but to do anything that involves any sort of detail is extremely challenging, even to cook breakfast or find your toothbrush." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Crazzy Steve's career

Anything is possible if you put your heart and soul into it and Crazzy Steve is a shining example. Crazzy Steve has been wrestling since 2003, and he made his IMPACT Wrestling debut in 2013 as part of The Menagerie stable.

Steve worked for IMPACT Wrestling for three years before turning his attention back to the indie scene. He ended up returning to IMPACT Wrestling after a brief stint in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Crazzy Steve even attended a WWE Tryout in 2017, but the company decided against signing him back then. The 36-year-old wrestler signed a new IMPACT Wrestling contract earlier this year.