IMPACT Wrestling producer D'Lo Brown on the evolution of 'Too Sweet' - From The Kliq to The Good Brothers (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling producer and commentator D'Lo Brown recently moderated a media press pass. Also on the call were the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson, better known as The Good Brothers.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked this pro wrestling legend about the evolution of the Too Sweet. D'Lo Brown was a part of WWE in the 90s when it was a move used by The Kliq. Fast forward to 2021, and the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions as well as their counterparts in The Elite and The Bullet Club have brought it back and popularized it among the masses.

IMPACT Wrestling Commentator D'Lo Brown thinks you need a certain amount of gravitas to make the 'Too Sweet' sign

D'Lo Brown has seen the 'Too Sweet' used by everyone from Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Triple H to members of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room. This was his take:

"That's an amazing thing. When you first see it, it's a niche kind of thing. But then when it gets legs and it starts travelling around the world, it's a symbol of excellence as opposed to just a Kliq kind of thing. You've got to have a certain kind of gravitas to even hold the hand up and make that. That symbol, you know. Because if you ain't been there, you can't do it.", said D'Lo Brown.

According to D'Lo Brown, thanks to the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions and others like them, this symbol wasn't going away anytime soon:

"It's amazing that it's spanned twenty years and four different wrestling generations. And I don't see it going away anytime soon.", said D'Lo Brown.

