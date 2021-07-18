IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander discusses aftermath of tag team partner leaving for AEW

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Josh Alexander was a great tag team wrestler, forming a formidable team with AEW's Ethan Page. Their team was called The North, and they went on to become the longest reigning IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions in history.

This will be waiting for you. Btw...just watched MCMG vs The North on my Impact Wrestling app. Wow. Just wow. I look forward to the day. https://t.co/0tPVa0KR9V pic.twitter.com/9bCvlzCkve — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 28, 2020

However, Ethan Page left for AEW, forcing Josh Alexander to go on a singles run. Of course, Josh Alexander established himself as a top star but he stated in an interview with Sportster that he was scared for a while in case he was put on the bench. He alluded to his good fortune of getting an opportunity to showcase his abilities as a singles competitor which culminated in the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship win.

"I have learned in my last 16 years of professional wrestling to expect nothing out of professional wrestling (laughs). As a wrestler, you deserve nothing and to expect the worst because you might be let down at every turn. And I have been several times. The only scary part when I realized I was going on my own was that I thought I might be sitting on the bench for quite some time until I got my opportunity," said Alexander.

"Luckily, thank whoever, I got an opportunity very quickly and I knew once I got the opportunity I could perform and show what I can do and show that I can do great things. So I got that opportunity very quickly and I built upon that and it all just led to Rebellion when I won the X-Division championship in that 3-way and that led to the iron man match and now it’s leading to Ultimate X at Slammiversary." (H/T: 411Mania)

Josh Alexander will defend his title at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

Josh Alexander is the reigning champion

The Ultimate X match returns to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary after two years. Josh Alexander will have to face five men to retain his title as Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel look to end The Walking Weapon's reign atop the X-Division.

The Ultimate X is X-Division's signature match and has witnessed some of the most memorable events in IMPACT Wrestling history. With the 6 participants involved this Saturday, expect the match to be one of the major highlights of the show.

