IMPACT Wrestling's Karl Anderson recalls Vince McMahon interaction; calls WWE 'insane asylum'

One-half of IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions Karl Anderson appeared on Talk'n Shop and spoke at length about his first meeting with Vince McMahon, a week after him and Doc Gallows debuted for WWE.

During the interview, Anderson recalled how his interaction with Vince McMahon which led to him calling WWE a "completely political insane asylum." (H/T: Fightful)

"We debuted in the Staples Center," Anderson recalled. "The very next week was England Raw. We were going to attack Roman Reigns that night. I didn't realize WWE was a completely political insane asylum where you weasel around and try to get different things done, which really confused me at first. Then I figured it out and was like, 'wow, this is place is f**ked.' We got an opportunity to walk in with Vince. We sit down and he goes, 'What can I do for you fellas?' We go, 'Well, Vince, we just want to know if you want us to wear the same clothes last week when we debuted.' He goes, 'Jesus Christ, that was easy. Gray for you, black for him. Yes, I wish all these meetings were easy.' He laughed, big hug. He goes, 'Is that it?' 'Yeah.' He goes, 'You guys made a hell of an impact last week, thanks a lot.' "

Karl Anderson continued, saying that meetings with Vince McMahon didn't last very long. The Good Brothers were told not to do anything that might seem "too funny to Vince McMahon."

Vince McMahon released Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows from WWE in 2020

As part of WWE's annual budget cuts, the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) were released by Vince McMahon's company in April 2020. They left as two-time WWE Raw tag team champions and were part of the iconic Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

At least Gallows & Anderson went out in the best way possible by being part of the WM 36 Boneyard match.



Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are the current IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions and have been reunited with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to form the Super Elite.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will defend the IMPACT Wrestling tag titles against Dark Order during an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

