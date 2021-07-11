IMPACT Wrestling's Matt Cardona has a message for recently released WWE stars

IMPACT Wrestling's Matt Cardona discussed several topics with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales in a YouTube interview.

The former Zack Ryder had a long stint with WWE, making a real connection with the fans. He was extremely over with the WWE Universe but it never resulted in a sustained push.

Since his release from the company, Cardona has been enjoying a fine run, appearing in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and GCW.

Cardona had a strong message for other WWE stars who were let go earlier this year. He advised them to look at the release as being a beginning, rather than an end, citing himself, Good Brothers, and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), all in IMPACT Wrestling, as examples.

"The people who got recently released or people whoever get released, they have two choices. They can either make that the end of their career or make it the beginning of their career. I personally chose to make it the beginning of my career. Brian Myers did the same. Gallows and Anderson felt the same," said Cardona.

Cardona, who is involved in a feud with Brian Myers on IMPACT following his return on last week's episode, spoke about being responsible for one's destiny and there's no point in blaming anyone else.

"If you want to feel bad about yourself, and just say: ‘Poor me’; if you want to blame other people or blame the company, you can do that, but it’s not going to change your position. It’s not going to make you happier. You can be your own boss right now, and change your destiny," said Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona to face Nick Gage a week after IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Matt Cardona and Nick Gage are set to square off

Matt Cardona pulled off an epic swerve at GCW Zombie Walk after appearing in a hoodie and moving in a manner similar to Jon Moxley when he debuted for AEW. He attacked Nick Gage and planted him with a DDT.

The swerve took fans by surprise and after weeks of online war, a match between Gage and Cardona was booked for GCW Homecoming on July 24, 2021.

Nick Gage Sends Violent Warning To Matt Cardona Ahead Of GCW Homecoming; ‘This Guy Has No Clue What He’s Getting Himself Into’ https://t.co/PHaXLtMbwK pic.twitter.com/QqVZCHDkqt — WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) July 8, 2021

The rivalry has quickly become one of the most heated, and if Nick Gage's past matches are anything to go by, we should be in for a violent affair.

Edited by Alan John