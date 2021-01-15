News on IMPACT Wrestling's taping schedule this weekend

This weekend the IMPACT Wrestling roster will come together once again for Saturday's pay-per-view, Hard To Kill. There will also be a few days of tapings following the big event and we have some information on what to expect from the company in the days ahead.

According to Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select, a majority of the IMPACT Wrestling roster will be traveling into Nashville this Friday for this weekend's pay-per-view and their television tapings following Saturday's show. Word is they will be filming early into next week. The plan in place is much like what they did in November, and that is to film a couple of months of television within the next week and have it in the can going forward.

It should be noted that IMPACT did however record a secondary taping in December to include AEW World Champion Kenny Omega into their television show. So it's not out of the realm of possibility that this could happen again depending on what happens on AEW Dynamite in the next couple of months.

Will there be AEW involvement at this weekend's IMPACT Wrestling tapings?

As far as if there will be involvement from AEW this weekend beyond Omega's appearance on Saturday's pay-per-view, Fightful has not heard at this time. But this is in fact the first set of full tapings IMPACT has done since the partnership began and the talent is well aware that something with AEW could occur in the coming days.

This is the scheduled card for this Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view...

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb will face Rosemary and Crazzy Steve in an intergender tag match

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering will face Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake in an "Old School Rules" six-man tag team match

The Karate Man will go one on one with Ethan Page

Manik will defend his X-Division Championship against Chris Bey and Rohit Raju in a triple threat match

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will take on Havok and Nevaeh to crown new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions

Eddie Edwards will go to war with Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre match

Deonna Purrazzo will defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Taya Valkyrie

Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will face Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of the evening

Are you excited for IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this weekend? What match are you most looking forward to? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.