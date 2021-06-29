IMPACT Wrestling set for global expansion into European markets through Pluto TV 

IMPACT Wrestling has recently announced its global expansion plans by making inroads into the European markets through its association with Pluto TV. The promotion's programming will now be available to fans from the United Kingdom, Spain, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

IMPACT Wrestling partnered with Pluto TV, a streaming service, in April 2018, where the company's latest content, as well as that from its rich 20-year history, is available to stream for fans. Now, users of Pluto TV from the European markets would also be able to access IMPACT Wrestling's highly-lauded programming.

Here's the official statement from IMPACT Wrestling announcing its global expansion plans.

"IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of the leading independent global multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., announced today the expansion of IMPACT Wrestling’s popular content on Pluto TV—furthering the promotion’s reach across the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The move comes as a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s partnership with Pluto TV, which kicked off in April 2018 with the U.S. launch of IMPACT Wrestling’s content on the country’s top free ad-supported streaming television service."

"Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Now, Pluto TV users throughout Europe will be able to enjoy IMPACT Wrestling’s hard-hitting programming which boasts almost two decades of new and classic original content from across the promotion’s storied legacy. Those featured include celebrated icons such as Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles; as well as IMPACT’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes Rich Swann, The Good Brothers, former NFL player Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young and Chris Bey."

“IMPACT Wrestling is proud to continue our successful partnership with Pluto TV, bringing our exclusive content to even more viewers around the world,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Media Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling. “The global demand for quality professional wrestling programming has, arguably, never been higher, and we are excited for the opportunity to provide millions of pro wrestling fans both old and new with the ultimate ringside seats to all the epic matchups, original series, and in-depth retrospectives that IMPACT Wrestling is known for.”

IMPACT Wrestling will be soon welcoming fans back to its shows

Though the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 robbed professional wrestling of its most essential element - fans, things are gradually getting back on track now. IMPACT Wrestling will be welcoming a limited number of fans for Slammiversary 2021, the tickets for which sold like hotcakes.

The July 17th pay-per-view will feature some of the biggest names in IMPACT Wrestling like Moose, Sami Callihan, Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo, and more entertaining fans with their athleticism.

In the main event, Kenny Omega will defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against fan-favorite Sami Callihan. Plus, Moose and Chris Sabin will take each other to the limits in a highly anticipated one-on-one battle.

The show will also feature the return of IMPACT Wrestling's original creation, Ultimate X match, where Josh Alexander will defend his X-Division Championship against Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, and Trey Miguel.

Here's the updated card for IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan - IMPACT World Championship Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams - Ultimate X Match for IMPACT X-Division Championship Moose vs. Chris Sabin - Singles Match

