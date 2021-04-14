IMPACT Wrestling star talks about his fanboy moment with AJ Styles

IMPACT Wrestling star Ace Austin recently opened up about meeting WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy and AEW's Matt Hardy before joining the pro-wrestling business.

The current IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion is often compared to The Phenomenal One due to their starkly similar physical appearance and in-ring style.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Austin revealed he met Styles at an IMPACT Wrestling show in 2014, where he also got a photo with the legend. Austin stated that stepping into the ring canvas was unlike anything he had experienced before, and he almost stumbled there.

"For $20 I got a photo of me and AJ Styles in the ring when I went to an IMPACT Show in 2014. I had never been in a ring before that. As soon as I stepped on the canvas, it was like nothing I stepped on before. I lost my balance, total fail."

Soon after the meeting in January, Austin began his training in May and worked as a ring crew member for IMPACT Wrestling. Austin recalled a chance meeting with Jeff and Matt Hardy during a set of IMPACT Wrestling tapings, where he asked for some advice on his ring gear.

"That was January 2014, May I started training and in September The Wild Samoans were doing ring crew for a TNA show in Bethlehem, PA. I went as a student, I did ring crew, saw the backstage set, it was crazy to see. I was helping take tables from under the ring and saw Jeff and Matt Hardy show up. I said hello and asked for some advice on what to wear on my ears when I wrestle."

Ace Austin will defend his X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion

Ace Austin's second run with the X-Division Championship has been pretty fun so far, but it's in real danger of ending prematurely at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion on April 25. Austin will put the title on the line in a three-way match against TJP and Josh Alexander.

While the bout has all the potential to be a show-stealer, Austin will have to put in extra effort to deal with two elite-level competitors yearning to get their hands on his title.

What do you think about Ace Austin's run as champion so far? Do you think he'll achieve the same level of success as AJ Styles in IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.