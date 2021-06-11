IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards comment on his future with the company

Former two-time IMPACT world champion Eddie Edwards recently revealed that he plans to end his career in IMPACT Wrestling only.

Eddie Edwards is a 19-year veteran of the professional wrestling business. He has stayed as the mainstay of the company for several years. Edwards has also captured every single title there is to offer.

Speaking to Lucha Libra Online, Mr. AIP discussed numerous topics, most notably how long he plans on staying with IMPACT Wrestling. Edwards stated that he wants to take this company to higher heights. He further added that he plans to hang up his boots in IMPACT Wrestling.

"I really believe in something that's in my heart. I take pride. Not only what I do, but what IMPACT does. Because I feel that we can do so much more and we can continue to ride this momentum and just keep getting better. I want to be the guy at the forefront of it. I want to help. Be one of the faces of Impact Wrestling, because I know how good it is. I know how good it can be. I want to be the guy that does the interviews. I enjoy doing these interviews because I get to talk about IMPACT. I want to be the one wearing the IMPACT shirt. I want to be the one, you know, waves in that IMPACT flag until I can't do it anymore. This is total. This is what I want to do. I want to retire as an IMPACT player”, said Eddie Edwards.

Eddie Edwards reveals how he felt holding IMPACT world title during the pandemic era

Eddie Edwards further stated that he was grateful to hold the IMPACT World title during unprecedented times.

“I enjoy that role. That is my role in life. I enjoy being the underdog. So to be able to hold that title after that match in such uncertain times, you have to be very careful what you're doing, because a lot of people are watching. You don't want to mess it up. I was proud to be the one to hold the belt at the end of that match”, said Eddie Edwards.

There is no doubt that Eddie Edwards was at his absolute best in carrying the company through the pandemic era. He also elevated the newcomers while issuing weekly challenges throughout his reign.

