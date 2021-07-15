IMPACT Wrestling star heaps praise on AEW's PAC

IMPACT Wrestling star and current X-Division champion, Josh Alexander, has heaped praise on AEW's PAC, stating that he's a multi-talented wrestler.

PAC has cemented his name quite uniquely in the professional wrestling business. Despite not being as tall as fellow wrestlers, PAC developed the high-flying technique as his strength in the ring. Before signing with AEW, he climbed many ladders in WWE's NXT and Cruiserweight division. He even went on to become a champion in both brands. He may not have reached the pinnacle of his career yet, but fans acknowledge him as an incredible athlete.

IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander also stated some positive stuff about him during the latest episode of It's My House Podcast. The Walking Weapon stated that people have been pushing him to face Miro, but he wishes to wrestle with PAC someday. He even praised the member of the Death Triangle, stating that PAC is a multi-talented superstar all over the globe:

"I've seen that one (Miro) suggested a few times overall but I get asked this question a lot and my answer is universally been against PAC. For the last little while I just think he's one of the most well rounded best wrestlers on planet Earth and I think people seem to overlook that from time to time and I would certainly like to test myself against PAC," Josh Alexander said.

With the forbidden door opened between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, it is possible that Josh Alexander may get his match somewhere down the line.

PAC is currently stuck in England and is unable to return due to travel issues. He last wrestled alongside Eddie Kingston and Penta in a winning effort against the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler on the June 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Josh Alexander will be in action before his Ultimate X match at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

In the upcoming go-home episode of IMPACT Wrestling this week, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera will collide with X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, and Chris Bey.

Leaving Fulton and Shera out of the equation, the rest of the wrestlers will be competing for the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

Fans can expect these men to tear the house down to give fans a preview of what to expect from the July 17th event.

