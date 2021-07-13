IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander reveals the prestige of the Ultimate X match

IMPACT Wrestling star and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander recently revealed the specialty of the Ultimate X match.

The company first introduced the concept in 2003 for the X-Division Championship matches only. Over the years, it turned into the promotion's signature match, with forty-three Ultimate X matches already contested so far. After a gap of almost two years, the company has once again brought back the match for this year's Slammiversary event.

Josh Alexander will defend his X-Divison Championship against five other men, featuring Rohit Raju, Chris Bey, TJP, Ace Austin, and Petey Williams.

Ahead of his mega match this week, IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander appeared on the latest episode of the House of Hardcore podcast. The Walking Weapon talked about various things, most notably how the Ultimate X match has gained success over time. Alexander stated that he had witnessed numerous stipulation-based matches over the years, but the magnitude of those is nothing compared to Ultimate X because it's an open path to innovate new wrestling aspects:

"The Ultimate X is an IMPACT exclusive match. I think there have been 45 in the history of IMPACT, which is insane to me because I probably remember 10. I just remember seeing the very first one and being completely blown away because I've seen 100 cage matches, I've seen 100 table matches, I've seen, now, 100 TLC matches, but as for Ultimate X matches, there’s just so many new possibilities of things that can be invented in a pro wrestling match with this stipulation, with this X over the ring," Josh Alexander said (H/T-Fightful)

Can Josh Alexander defend his X-Divison Championship?

IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander will be entering the Ultimate X match for the first time in his career. With little to no experience, Alexander's chances of successfully retaining the title are slim.

The upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling will be a go-home show before the Slammiversary event. One of the most intriguing matches on the show will be a six-man tag team match. IMPACT Wrestling stars Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Shera will go up against the team of X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, and Chris Bey.

Every member will be looking to gain momentum ahead of the Ultimate X match. Regardless of the outcome, there's a possibility that all men will be involved in a massive brawl after the match.

