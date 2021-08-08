IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona says he earned big bucks by selling his deathmatch wrestling gear

IMPACT Wrestling star and current GCW Champion Matt Cardona recently revealed that he made more bucks selling his in-ring gear than he did for his match against Nick Gage last month.

Appearing on a recent episode of Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, Matt Cardona spoke on numerous topics, including the fallout from his match against Nick Gage at GCW: Homecoming.

The IMPACT Wrestling star stated that there was no medical team to check on him as blood was pouring from his wounds. Matt Cardona has revealed that he turned out to be the fortunate one as he came across a nurse and his friend. Both of them helped him with his medical requirements:

"Believe it or not, there’s no medical staff backstage at GCW. Luckily, there was a nurse who did stitch me up a bit, but all my slices and wounds were exposed. Luckily, my friend Giancarlo (Dittamo) had a hotel room he let me use to shower off, and then he taped towels to me so I could fly home. He like, dressed me. I went through airport security like that, and I flew right to Anaheim for Disneyland. I was bleeding out on this flight. It would dry, and as I would move, it would rip open again, and there was blood everywhere. I had to go to a hotel and get cleaned up. I took a bath, and it looked like I was stabbed or stabbed somebody,” Cardona said. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona further added that he earned a vast sum of money by selling his in-ring gear from the deathmatch:

“I sold all my bloody gear. For big bucks, baby. I sold the boots, the wrist tape, the gloves, the pants, the shirts, all sold separately. [I made] more than I got paid for the match. I got paid a lot for the match, but that’s how much the stuff was going for. I don’t control the market. It’s supply and demand.”

Matt Cardona comments on fans littering the ring after his GCW title win https://t.co/SsKW0j9QN9 pic.twitter.com/7e8AjTjkoS — NoDQ.com: #WWE #Summerslam news (@nodqdotcom) July 27, 2021

Matt Cardona had a tough outing at GCW: Homecoming. His title win was met with backlash from fans to such an extent that they started throwing garbage at him.

The outrageous reaction over the outcome prompted Matt Cardona to leave the ring as soon as he won the match.

Matt Cardona had a fruitful last month in IMPACT Wrestling

After leaving WWE, few thought Matt Cardona would climb huge ladders with other promotions. As it turns out, he not only managed to dethrone Nick Gage in a fierce deathmatch, he has also wrestling alongside fiancee Chelsea Green in IMPACT Wrestling.

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green went from being undervalued and under used in WWE, to absolutely killing it on their own terms in IMPACT. WWE isn’t the end all and be all anymore.#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ovaBmyEAtY — Sonny The Jobber (@SonnyTheJobber) July 18, 2021

With his current momentum, Matt Cardona could soon challenge for a top title in IMPACT Wrestling.

What's your take on the post-match reaction from fans to Matt Cardona's victory? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham