'He doesn't stand for men placing their hands on women' - IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James on teaming with her husband Nick Aldis at WrestleCon (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James has a score to settle with not one but two decorated professional wrestlers - Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. Following a 2-on-1 assault where Cardona put his hands on James, a dream match was made official for the Multiverse of Matches.

James will team up with her husband Nick Aldis at WrestleCon to avenge the humiliation she suffered at the hands of both Green and Cardona. In one of the most highly-anticipated matches of WrestleMania week, fans will see the ultimate showdown between the two power couples. The IMPACT Wrestling veteran recently spoke to Sportskeeda, and she had a lot on her mind.

James emphasized how important it is to both her and Aldis that they follow separate career paths from the very outset:

"I’m very excited about it because I think it’s the first time that the audience has seen Nick and I compete together and wrestle together since 2015, I believe? It’s been very important to us that our careers have been separate and that we’re successful in our careers both separately and we don’t need each other to be stars. That’s kinda like the true definition of a power couple is that you are stars in your own right, and when you align and come together then it’s even bigger. And that was a decision we made a long time ago. So it’s always special when we do come together and when we do get to team up and do those things," said James. [17.54-19.55]

Fans can check out the entire conversation with Hardcore Country below:

This dream match brings two worlds together - IMPACT Wrestling & the NWA

While James and Green have had their share of issues on IMPACT Wrestling, Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona have been feuding in the NWA.

The IMPACT Wrestling star reiterated that she didn't want to get involved in the NWA side of things, but the circumstances dictated that this match had to happen:

"It’s unfortunate due to the circumstances. Like I said before, I try to stay neutral to the situation between him and my husband, between Matt Cardona and Nick with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, but obviously things have gotten pretty personal when Matt put his hands on me. Nick is, he is charming and he’s dapper and he doesn’t stand for men placing his hands on women, especially his wife. So…," added James.

Catch Mickie James on IMPACT Wrestling every week on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, the Multiverse of Matches streams on FITE TV.

