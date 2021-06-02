IMPACT Wrestling star Moose sends warning to his opponent ahead of this week's show

IMPACT Wrestling star Moose is all set to have a blockbuster match with Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at Against All Odds on June 12th.

But the self-proclaimed 'Wrestling God' has a roadblock in his path: Sami Callihan. Last week on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose and Sami Callihan imploded during the main event. Moose even cut Callihan in half with a vicious spear to close the show.

After what happened last week, IMPACT Wrestling announced a singles bout between Moose and Sami Callihan this week. Ahead of the match, the No.1 contender sent a bold warning to his opponent. He claimed that if Sami Callihan gets in between him and Kenny Omega, he will be punished just like last week:

"As an adolescent, I was taught few lessons. One of them being, if you don't mind your business you will get punished. So that was a chance for me to teach Sami Callihan the same lesson. If you don't stay out my business, which is Kenny Omega, you will get punished", said Moose.

A win over the former IMPACT world champion will give Moose some much-needed momentum ahead of Against All Odds. Regardless of the outcome, the company could be slowly building up the feud between the two men for the Slammiversary event this summer.

Will Moose be able to bring the IMPACT World title back this month?

IMPACT Wrestling may have benefitted a great deal from their partnership with AEW so far. However, the company is slowly sinking in the water without their top title.

With Slammiversary fast approaching, it remains to be seen if the promotion will have the title back for their marquee event.

Moose is a well-established star, who has tasted big moments throughout his whole career. But his match with The Cleaner could be the biggest of them all. A win over a bonafide star like Kenny Omega will cement Moose's legacy as one of the best in the business today.

The match is surely going to steal the show. Moreover, if the self-proclaimed 'Wrestling God' dethrones Omega, it will do wonders for IMPACT Wrestling's exposure moving forward.

Who do you think will walk out victorious in Moose vs Sami Callihan match this week? Do you think Moose will be able to defeat Kenny Omega and bring back the IMPACT world title back home? Sound off in the comment section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Jack Cunningham