IMPACT Wrestling star Nevaeh hints at leaving the promotion

It looks like IMPACT Wrestling star Nevaeh's time with the company has come to an end.

After losing to her former tag team partner Havok on this week's Before The IMPACT, Nevaeh took to Twitter to thank the company. She also wrote that her last year as a part of IMPACT Wrestling was incredible.

"Turns out, I was the weakest link. Thank you to @IMPACTWrestling, this last year was incredible for me." said Nevaeh in her tweet.

Turns out, I was the weakest link.



Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me. 💜 https://t.co/UgcqHQqsBf — Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) April 16, 2021

Joining IMPACT Wrestling in April 2020, Nevaeh soon formed a tag team with Havok. The two women had a memorable run in the Knockouts division.

At IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill 2021, the duo failed to capture the newly-minted Knockouts Tag Team Championship after losing to Fire 'N Flava.

On the 30th March episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Nevaeh turned heel by attacking Havok, thus kicking off a feud between the two. The rivalry culminated this week as Havok was able to defeat her former tag team partner.

There has been no official confirmation from IMPACT Wrestling regarding Nevaeh's status with the promotion at the time of writing this article.

Havok is eyeing a dominant singles run in IMPACT Wrestling after her win against Nevaeh

After securing a major win this week, Havok could embark on a singles run in IMPACT Wrestling. She is a well-established name in the promotion and could seamlessly transition into the title picture again.

Thank you for everything. Even if it came to a bitter end. https://t.co/NuCT6AnvAB — Jessicka Havok (@FearHavok) April 16, 2021

Havok made her return to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019 after being away from the promotion for four years. During her first stint with the company in 2014-2015, she became the Knockouts Champion after defeating Gail Kim.

It remains to be seen where Nevaeh will end up after her supposed exit from IMPACT Wrestling. The talented wrestler could find herself landing a spot in one of the major promotions.

It remains to be seen where Nevaeh will end up after her supposed exit from IMPACT Wrestling. The talented wrestler could find herself landing a spot in one of the major promotions.