IMPACT Wrestling star plans to mess up Kenny Omega's new look

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan has expressed his desire to change Kenny Omega's current look.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently unveiled a new facial hairstyle on the June 30th episode of Dynamite. The Cleaner has altered his hairstyle as well and has grown sideburns on his face. His new look has grabbed headlines on social media, with people mostly liking his new look.

Has the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Found is Next Challenger? | AEW Dynamite, 6/30/21https://t.co/2LOA06hg5W pic.twitter.com/deAZmdTVHV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021

However, Sami Callihan seems to be making fun of Omega's new look. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Callihan stated that after he defeats Kenny Omega at the Slammiversary event, he is going to shave off his mustache:

"After I beat @KennyOmegamanX at #Slammiversary..... I’m gonna shave off his shi**y mustache," wrote Sami Callihan.

After I beat @KennyOmegamanX at #Slammiversary.....



I’m gonna shave off his shitty mustache. pic.twitter.com/fuVcq6FxuN — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 4, 2021

Even if Sami Callihan claimed this in an amusing bit, it shows how badly he wants to bring the IMPACT World Championship home on July 17th.

Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan will sit down for the contract signing this week

All eyes will be on Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan this week as they will be in the same ring for the world title contract signing. Both men will compete for the IMPACT World Championship in the main event of Slammiversay on July 17th.

Last week, fans got a preview of what Omega and Callihan can do inside the ring, as they were involved in a Team Callis vs. Team Dreamer six-man tag team match. The bout featured some hard-hitting contests, but Team Callis, which featured Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, won the match.

It all happened because of Moose, who imploded during the match. Regardless, the outcome of the match may not have affected Sami Callihan's momentum as Chris Sabin took the pinfall.

Keeping last week's equation aside, we have seen numerous times where contract signings fail to go smoothly. The company can add more hype to this storyline by having a min-brawl between Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan.

If IMPACT Wrestling is indeed getting their top prize back on July 17th, then they must have Kenny Omega and his lackeys brutally beat down The Callihan Death Machine this week for some extra heat.

Did you like Kenny Omega's new look? What do you think will happen during this week's contract signing between Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham