IMPACT Wrestling star reacts to Toni Storm's main roster call up

IMPACT Wrestling star and current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has reacted to Toni Storm's main roster call-up.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the company aired a vignette to confirm Toni Storm's arrival on the blue brand. The Australian star has quickly risen through the ranks, spending a few years on NXT UK where she became women's champion. Following that, she spent another short stint on the black and yellow brand.

Her main roster call-up has sent waves across the pro-wrestling world. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo also acknowledged the amazing announcement on Twitter. Virtuosa expressed her emotions upon watching Toni Storm's video package:

"WOW IM CRYING," Deonna Purrazzo tweeted.

WOW IM CRYING 😭😭😭😭❤️ https://t.co/KacRFmi9Se — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 10, 2021

Not many people are aware that Toni Storm battled IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo when the latter was working under the NXT UK brand. Both women share a friendly bond outside the ring. Purrazzo even revealed that she has a tattoo matching with Toni Storm.

There's no doubt Storm will have a bright future on the SmackDown brand. Moreover, she would be a great addition to the women's roster, which currently lacks star power. She could pose a formidable threat to Bianca Blair's Smackdown Women's Championship, considering Bayley is out of the picture due to an injury.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion will defend her title at Slammiversary

Deonna Purrazzo and Kim Gail!

On a recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Kim Gail dropped a bombshell on Deonna Purrazzo, stating that Virtuosa will defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship against a mystery opponent at the Slammiversary event.

It was an unexpected swerve when many thought Taylor Wilde would be the one to challenge her face-to-face this week. Nonetheless, it could still be possible that the mystery opponent may turn out to be Taylor Wilde after all since she's long overdue to get her hands on Purrazzo.

