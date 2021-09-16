'I'm above Randy Orton. That's pretty nuts'- IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann comments on being in the PWI 500 Top 10 list (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann bagged the Number 10 spot in the official PWI 500 list for the year 2021. In doing so, he beat out a number of big names from the list, including WWE legend Randy Orton.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the IMPACT Wrestling star told us how he came to know about making the list from his wife after congratulatory messages started pouring in from his friends. Incidentally, one of Rich Swann's greatest opponents, Kenny Omega, grabbed the number 1 spot. The PWI 500 list has been a mainstay of the wrestling world since 1991, honoring the best wrestlers on the planet.

Please check out the interview by clicking the link below. Please leave your valuable thoughts in the comments section!

IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann doesn't want to get RKOed by Randy Orton!

Rich Swann was the highest-ranked IMPACT Wrestling star in the PWI 500 list (barring Kenny Omega who spent a while as IMPACT Wrestling Champion). The accolade means a lot to the young man:

"Certain people, they can say what they want about that list.", said Swann. "But at the end of the day I have no qualms, I didn't send any money, I didn't try to bribe anybody. I didn't talk to anybody because for one, I don't have social media. I'm kind of a man in the dark."

Josh @JoshOWTB PWI500 top 10:



1) Kenny Omega

2) Roman Reigns

3) Bobby Lashley

4) Drew McIntyre

5) Kota Ibushi

6) Jon Moxley

7) Will Ospreay

8) Finn Balor

9) Shingo Takagi

10) Rich Swann PWI500 top 10:



1) Kenny Omega

2) Roman Reigns

3) Bobby Lashley

4) Drew McIntyre

5) Kota Ibushi

6) Jon Moxley

7) Will Ospreay

8) Finn Balor

9) Shingo Takagi

10) Rich Swann

Rich Swann's wife, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Su Yung, informed Swann that he'd made the top 10 list for male superstars in 2021:

Also Read

"Then my wife, she walks over and she says - 'Hey babe, you're top 10 in the PWI'. And I'm like 'whaaaaat?' Out of 500 people? And the list is crazy. I'm above Randy Orton. That's pretty nuts.", laughed IMPACT Wrestling superstar Rich Swann.

Fans can catch Rich Swann on IMPACT Insiders and the IMPACT Plus app.

Edited by Alan John