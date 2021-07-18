IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan opens up after suffering a loss at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan has sent a bold message to Kenny Omega, stating that The Cleaner won't be the same again.

During the Slammiversary's main event, Kenny Omega successfully retained his IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan in a no disqualification match. Both men delivered on the hype, giving fans a collective display of violence, entertainment, and emotion.

Known for his aggressive in-ring nature, IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan left no stone unturned in putting The Best Bout Machine down. However, the undeniability of Omega proved to have gotten the best of Sami Callihan.

Although fans left the arena visibly upset, the match received critical acclaim, with most people impressed by how the bar was raised for future championship matches.

Following the loss, Sami Callihan took to Twitter to send a message to Kenny Omega, stating that he will remember the beating that he gave him at the event. The Draw also added that he might have failed to capture the IMPACT World Championship, but succeeded in winning the hearts of millions.

"Well, f**k. I may not be @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion....But. @KennyOmegamanX is never going to walk the same again. I still win. #Slammiversary," Sami Callihan said.

Well, fuck.



I may not be @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion....



But.@KennyOmegamanX is never going to walk the same again.



I still win.#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/SWNy3nCbvg — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 18, 2021

Sami Callihan's statement couldn't have been more agreeable as he gave his all during the match. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for him. Fans may find out in the upcoming fallout episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Jay White made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view was full of stunning appearances, but no one thought they would close the show on a cliffhanger. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers cherished their special night to close out the show, but out came the NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White.

Now many people would be aware of White's association with the Bullet Club. He has a long history with Kenny Omega. Jay White betrayed Kenny Omega and Okada at later dates before becoming the leader of the Bullet Club in 2018.

Regardless, it was earlier reported that after the show went off air tonight, Fin Juice attacked White. It is worth noting that David Finlay is scheduled to challenge Jay White next month. But the segment left most fans confused. IMPACT Wrestling must unfold the story in its upcoming episode.

Are you happy with the outcome of the Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan match? What role will Jay White play moving forward? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Prem Deshpande