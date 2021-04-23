IMPACT Wrestling star Trey Miguel discusses working with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling star Trey Miguel recently opened up about his experience working with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Before joining Vince McMahon's promotion, Wes Lee and Nash Carter were part of The Rascalz with Trey Miguel in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Ryan Boman, Miguel stated that being part of The Rascalz was the most fun he had in his entire career. He thanked IMPACT Wrestling for giving him the opportunity.

"It was the most fun I have in my entire life with my best friends. I love IMPACT for giving me that opportunity because not a lot of people get to do that with your best friends in real life. So that was the most fun I ever had," said Miguel

When asked about shooting backstage vignettes featuring The Rascalz in IMPACT Wrestling, Trey Miguel disclosed that the promos were written by the trio, under the guidance of Jimmy Jacobs.

He further revealed that The Rascalz themselves conceptualized and created most of their famous treehouse segments.

"Man, those were fun because they were always written by us. I remember Jimmy Jacobs kind of approached us telling this is what you're gonna do. Now the premise to be like behind it, and your state of mind is pretty obvious. I know nothing about it, so I'll let you guys come up with this. So, about 95% of the treehouse segments were all like our creativity and that was really cool to have that trust in like handling our own creative freedoms. That was awesome to do," said Miguel

Trey Miguel will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2021

Trey Miguel will be squaring off against former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing match at the Rebellion PPV.

Ever since returning back to the promotion in January 2021, Callihan has been a thorn in Miguel's side, making their feud personal.

Rebellion could prove to be the final chapter in this heated rivalry.

