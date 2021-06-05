IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Samoa Joe 

IMPACT Wrestling star and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander has recently expressed his desire to face former WWE superstar Samoa Joe.

WWE has released many a superstar over the past few months, and fans were surprised when they heard Samoa Joe was let go by the company on April 15th.

Since then, fans have been clamoring to see the former WWE superstar sign with either IMPACT Wrestling or AEW.

In an interview with James Walsh on the latest episode of Wrestling Epicenter, Josh Alexander talked about numerous topics, including who he would like to see at IMPACT Wrestling from the recent releases. The Walking Weapon not only wishes to see Samoa Joe in IMPACT Westling but also wants to face him.

"For me, just as a fan, I would love to see Samoa Joe come in and try and get the X-Division Championship from me'', said Alexander.

The IMPACT Wrestling star has also named other former WWE superstars who could be a great fit in the promotion:

"But, there are a lot of other talents. Samurai Del Sol - before he went to WWE as Kalisto, he was being regarded as the next Rey Mysterio Jr but somehow that got lost in translation while he was there. I think the IIconics are great. I think Chelsea Green is great and would be an asset to the Knockouts Division. I'm just like you. I'm only speculating. I've not asked any of these questions and I don't know anything. I just want to be pleasantly surprised along with everybody else.", said Alexander.

IMPACT Wrestling is in desperate need of star power in their promotion and if they end up signing any of these superstars it would do wonders for them.

A recent promo package for Slammiversary teased the arrival of both Samoe Joe and Chelsea Green, among others.

IMPACT's Josh Alexander reveals his plan for Slammiversary event

Josh Alexander further stated that he is hoping to defend his X-Division title at the Slammiversary Pay-per-view event.

"I have no idea what I'm going to be doing. Hopefully, I will still be X-Division Champion and defending my title on what I think is going to be the biggest stage Impact Wrestling has ever had. It has only grown since last year's Slammiversary with the Good Brothers coming in, [and] the return of the Motor City Machine Guns", said Alexander.

With Josh Alexander's current momentum, it seems unlikely that he will be losing his title anytime soon. Fans can expect to see him involved in a big money match at Slammiversary.

Who do you think will challenge Josh Alexander for the X-Division championship at Slammiversary? Do you think Samoa Joe will make surprise debut on July 17th ? Let us know in the comment section below!

