IMPACT Wrestling stars Moose and Sami Callihan engage in war of words on Twitter

IMPACT Wrestling stars Moose and Sami Callihan went back and forth on Twitter following the blockbuster Slammiversary announcement.

During tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan joined IMPACT Wrestling EVPs Scott D'Amore and Don Callis. They discussed the possibility of inserting Sami Callihan into the main event of Against All Odds this Saturday.

As it turned out, Don Callis managed to convince Tony Khan to keep Moose vs. Kenny Omega as the main event of Against All Odds, eliminating Sami Callihan from the equation.

However, D'Amore had the last laugh to conclude the summit. He announced that the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Moose this Saturday will have to defend his title against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.

Taking to Twitter, Sami Callihan stated that Slammiversary is his yard as he has won the match of the year twice for the matches that took place at that event.

"I’m the KING of #Slammiversary. I’ve won match of the year twice for @IMPACTWRESTLING with matches on that event. This year will be NO DIFFERENT. #IMPACTonAXSTV #DeathMachine," said Sami Callihan.

I’m the KING of #Slammiversary.



I’ve won match of the year twice for @IMPACTWRESTLING with matches on that event.



This year will be NO DIFFERENT.#IMPACTonAXSTV #DeathMachine https://t.co/HTjuWWplXt — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 11, 2021

IMPACT star Moose fired back, saying Callihan could have another match of the year award but he's going to take the win.

"So winning match of the year twice and not actually winning the matches makes you king of of Slammiversary lmfao....you can have the match of the year again and I'll take the Victory at Slammiversary," said Moose.

So winning match of the year twice and not actually winning the matches makes you king of of Slammiversary lmfao....you can have the match of the year again and I'll take the Victory at Slammiversary https://t.co/n1EjsYxiEb — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) June 11, 2021

This wasn't it as Sami Callihan went on to mock 'the Wrestling God' by saying that despite being the toughest dude on the roster, Moose hasn't won any major championships.

"Do you not watch the product? I’m 1-1 in those matches. You’re the biggest dude in the roster and how many World Championships have you won? That’s right...ZERO. Ever big match...you choke," said Sami Callihan.

But 'the Wrestling God' hilariously trolled him by mentioning his loss against Tessa Blanchard for the IMPACT World Championship.

"You're sooo dangerous.....you lost to a girl," said Moose.

You can check out the above-mentioned tweets here.

The match between Kenny Omega and Moose for the IMPACT World Championship will take place at AEW's home base

⚡️ “IMPACT Featured All The Final Hype For Against All Odds!” by @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/LBT4EZ8e2y — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 11, 2021

During the summit, Tony Khan also announced that Kenny Omega and Moose will collide at Daily's Place this Saturday.

The hype for the match seems real, and its outcome will decide the main event of the Slammiversary event, which takes place on July 17th.

Are you happy with the Slammiversary announcement? Who are you rooting for in the match between Kenny Omega and Moose? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Amar Anand