Kenny Omega and Josh Alexander tease Champion vs Champion match on IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander has been on a mission to make the X-Division title the face of IMPACT Wrestling. His task is a monumental one as the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion is none other than Kenny Omega.

During a backstage interview on IMPACT Wrestling, Josh Alexander alluded to the Ultimate X match elevating the prestige of the X-Division when Don Callis and Kenny Omega barged in. Omega condescendingly asked the Walking Weapon if he's "the X-Division guy." He even called Alexander a lightweight.

Josh Alexander took to Twitter to tease a match against the Belt Collector, bringing up the fact that both him and Kenny Omega are Canadians.

"Ironman vs. Cleaner? Walking Weapon vs. Belt Collector? Toronto vs. Winnipeg? Champ vs. Champ? I'll wait," tweeted Alexander.

Ironman vs. Cleaner?

Walking Weapon vs. Belt Collector?

Toronto vs. Winnipeg?

Champ vs. Champ?



I'll wait. https://t.co/NXsd3ezU7H — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 23, 2021

Kenny Omega is yet to respond to the challenge but everyone will be hoping for him to accept it soon enough, as the clash between the standout champions of IMPACT Wrestling will be a show-stealer.

Kenny Omega vs Josh Alexander on IMPACT Wrestling is a dream match

Kenny Omega and Josh Alexander

One cannot overstate how massive a matchup between the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division and World Champion will be. Not just because of the fact that they are both champions, but because of how great the two wrestlers are inside the squared circle.

If you don’t think this is a dream match, you’re not paying attention. https://t.co/k3Pzi5laFk — Michael Watson (@Brainbuster__) July 23, 2021

Josh Alexander is the quintessential good guy, wrestles a hard-hitting mat-based style and never shies away from a challenge. Kenny Omega is almost the opposite, as he's a brash, arrogant Champion who thinks he's the greatest wrestler in history.

Accompanied by Don Callis, The Invisible Hand and The God of Pro-Wrestling are arguably the most obnoxious pair in all of wrestling. Their success, though, is evident.

Considering the contrast in characters, the technical prowess of both men and the legacy of the belts on their shoulders, a champion vs champion match is as enticing as a dream match gets.

There is the possibility of Option C as well, where Josh Alexander can voluntarily vacate the X-Division title in order to get a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, which could set up the dream match.

While one can argue about the effectiveness of the partnership between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, matches like this prove why fans are blessed to be able to witness the partnership take place.

What do you make of a potential dream match between Kenny Omega and Josh Alexander? Where does it rank among your list of dream matches for The Cleaner in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun