IMPACT Wrestling posts possible spoiler ahead of title match

IMPACT Wrestling will be hosting their "Lone Star Stampede" set of tapings this week, and may have spoiled a major title change in the announcement.

The company will be in Dallas, Texas for two days of tapings. Several matches were announced, and IMPACT has promised appearances by Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, and more. Also set for this weekend, IMPACT Wrestling Tag Champions, The Good Brothers will defend against Honor No More's Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

In a tweet promoting the event, IMPACT shared four graphics, with two possibly spoiling that championship bout. The first is an image of the actual match taking place on August 26th, showing Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson with the belts. The fourth, however, is set for the second day of tapings with the three-time tag champions without any titles.

IMPACT Wrestling could be overtaken by Honor No More

The stable Honor No More, consisting of Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, PCO, Mike & Maria Bennett, and Matt Taven, has been a part of the company's roster for the entirety of 2022. Debuting in January, they've run roughshod over the brand thanks to Edwards' leadership.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett spoke for the group for the first two months. At No Surrender, Edwards turned on the company during a ten-man tag match, revealing himself as the leader of the group.

Edwards stated that he was frustrated with the way IMPACT has treated him in recent years. Much of his anger stemmed from Kenny Omega's title run the year prior. Edwards waited for an opportunity to challenge Omega but never received one.

Last week, Edwards won a match to earn himself a shot at Josh Alexander's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Bound for Glory. With Bennett and Taven possibly taking the tag titles off of The Good Brothers this weekend, Honor No More may be setting themselves up for a total takeover of the promotion.

