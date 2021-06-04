IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back for Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling delivered some fantastic news tonight as they revealed Slammiversary would be open to fans.

Last year's Slammiversary was a can't miss event, ending up as one of the most successful pay-per-views in the company's history thanks to surprising debuts and returning stars.

This year, following WWE's annual roster cuts, IMPACT Wrestling again built up the show around the mystery of who would be making the jump to their company. However, this time around they had the added benefit of a working relationship with AEW and NJPW.

BREAKING: Welcome back, fans!



A limited number of fans will be able to attend #Slammiversary on July 17th at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and tickets are on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET!



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/FWAtBRAE3t pic.twitter.com/7YVUYafBf2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2021

With all of that, and the country opening back up again, it was time for IMPACT Wrestling to welcome its fans back into the building. WrestleMania saw thousands of fans in attendance, as did Double or Nothing this past Sunday. Now, at Slammiversary on July 17th, we'd finally see a crowd in IMPACT again.

Head to this link for more details on purchasing tickets. Sales begin on June 4th at 10am ET.

IMPACT Wrestling hasn't had fans in attendance for fifteen months

Since March last year, IMPACT Wrestling has been holding private tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

IMPACT Wrestling has handled the COVID-19 pandemic in their own way. AEW had employees and family members in the audience. WWE implemented the use of the ThunderDome while giving NXT and 205 Live PC performers.

IMPACT Wrestling opted to go with an empty arena for well over a year. In late 2020, they added the effects of piped in crowd noise, though that was more of a hindrance than anything else.

For over a year, IMPACT Wrestling gave wrestling fans some of the best matches and storylines that they could find. Now, after all their hard work through what had to be one of the most frustrating periods in the company's history, they'll return to a sense of normalcy at what could be their biggest show of 2021.

The question now is, who is showing up at Slammiversary this year? We already got a hint of a former WWE star joining the roster with a vignette for the former Steve Cutler playing tonight. Who else do you think we'll see at Slammiversary? Let us know in the comments below.

