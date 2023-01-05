IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander smashes long-standing record 

IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander is officially the promotion's longest-reigning world champion.

He has been the champ since dethroning Moose at last year's IMPACT Rebellion event in April. Having defended the belt against the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Bobby Fish, and Frankie Kazarian, he surpassed another veteran in Bobby Roode, exceeding 256 consecutive days as the title holder.

IMPACT described his accolade as an amazing and unexpected journey in their official press release:

"It also marks an amazing, improbable and unexpected journey – from overweight, troubled teenager to the pinnacle of the pro wrestling industry, focused on perfection and nothing less. He even endured a serious neck injury along the way that required two vertebrae be fused together."

The Walking Weapon now sits atop a list of 32 wrestlers who have held the World title, first of all, the legendary Kurt Angle. However, he will have a while to go before catching up with Angle's record of longest combined reigns at 608 days. Alexander has held the title twice, 258 days altogether.

Josh Alexander joined the company in 2019 and has also held the X-Division and World Tag titles alongside Ethan Page. He used his X-Division title contract to capture his first World title against Christian Cage.

