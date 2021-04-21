IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann picks a dream band to compose his theme (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann is a huge fan of rock music, and you can also find clips of him strumming away on the guitar. He caught up with Sportskeeda for an exclusive interview where he expressed his love for the same.

We also put the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion on the spot and asked Rich Swann to name a band from any point in history to compose his theme song. You may check out the entire interview here:

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann chooses Linkin Park

The IMPACT Wrestling World Champion is a big fan of rock music from the 90s and said the following:

"A lot of the bands that got me hooked at Stone Temple Pilots, Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Offspring, Metallica, a little bit into Aerosmith, Megadeth, Linkin Park. Like those bands they got me kickstarted into rock music. That whole 90s period especially connected with wrestling."

"La oportunidad nunca ha sido tan grande como ahora para tener éxito aquí (IMPACT Wrestling) en el 2021. Se abre la puerta prohibida. Quiero a Samoa Joe. Quiero a Kalisto. Los quiero a todos".



-Rich Swann, en entrevista con @rdore2000 de @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/EDUT5JUpC8 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 20, 2021

El campeón de @IMPACTWRESTLING Rich Swann habló antes de su combate contra @KennyOmegamanX en #IMPACTRebellion con @rdore2000 de @SKWrestling_



¡Quiere a @KalistoWWE y @SamoaJoe para enfrentarse a ellos en un mano a mano!https://t.co/ivrxEodIpp — Planeta Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 20, 2021

It was then that we asked the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion to pick a band from any point in history to compose his theme:

Advertisement

"I would have to say Linkin Park. Out of any and every band. Even though Chester Bennington is not with us any more, that 'In the End' song back in the day, I used to play that song out. I'd scratch that CD when it came out. If I could have some type of rendition from Linkin Park with even Chester's voice replayed into it, I'd love that."

You can catch Rich Swann against Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view- Rebellion!

Catch all the action from Impact Plus in India only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD, also stream on discovery +