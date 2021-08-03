"It's been beneficial"- Legendary female wrestler gives her take on Kenny Omega's run in IMPACT Wrestling

Seven-time Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently stated that Kenny Omega's IMPACT World title reign has been positive for the company.

Many people believe that IMPACT Wrestling has been languishing since it handed its top prize to a top AEW star. Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Gail Kim discussed numerous topics, and she most notably gave her verdict on Kenny Omega's IMPACT World Championship reign.

She explained that she believes Omega's reign as the champion has turned out to be a beneficial move so far. Kim added that fans are enjoying every bit of it, and Slammiversary was a great indicator of how much the audience is invested in this storyline.

"I'm okay with Kenny being our champion right now," said Kim. "It's been beneficial. It's only been a positive outcome so far. The fans are loving it, and ultimately, that is who you want to please. I haven't seen anything negative. If anything, it's just growing and growing. Slammiversary was an indication of how much it's growing. People were so excited that there was representation from four companies all on one show. IMPACT is the essential part of all that."

Gail Kim also made it clear that IMPACT management will be satisfied as long as the move benefits the company in some way.

With #Slammiversary at the end of the week (my countdown begins today lol!) I personally don’t think @KennyOmegamanX should drop any of his belts until he loses the @aew one first. It’s going to be one crazy match with @TheSamiCallihan but still not yet IMO @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/dSiG7nPymp — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) July 12, 2021

Omega has become one of the biggest talking points of IMPACT Wrestling's partnership with AEW during the pandemic era.

Aside from becoming the AEW World Champion and AAA Mega Champion, The Cleaner won the IMPACT World Championship by defeating Rich Swann at Rebellion earlier this year. He has already successfully defended the gold against two of IMPACT Wrestling's top-tier stars, Moose and Sami Callihan.

Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will be in action this week on IMPACT Wrestling

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers in IMPACT Wrestling

Last week, during a confrontation between The Elite and Sami Callihan, AEW star Frankie Kazarian ambushed Kenny Omega and his allies from behind, marking his first appearance in the promotion in seven years.

Tommy Dreamer subsequently announced that The Elite will face Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, and Kazarian on the upcoming episode of the show.

With #1 contender battle royale also announced for August 12, it looks like Kenny Omega will learn who his next challenger is in the near future.

Do you think Kenny Omega's reign as the IMPACT World Champion has been beneficial for the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

