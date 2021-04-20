"Groundbreaking" - Rich Swann on IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership [Exclusive]

Rich Swann believes the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership will go down in the history books as an important one, and people will look back and call it "groundbreaking."

The IMPACT Wrestling World Champion will square off against AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion 2021 in a title vs. title match.

Swann recently sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda for an interview, where he stated that the two promotions coming together is good for the wrestling community. He praised both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW and mentioned that their collaboration has created a great alternative for the fans. Swann stated:

"I think it does nothing but good for the professional wrestling community. I think it's good for our industry, and it's gonna be a great alternative. IMPACT has been around for so long, it's been a launching pad for so many superstars that we see today, and now we have AEW, which has made great waves in a matter of a year, and they are on TNT."

Swann further said that people would recall the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW relationship for years to come and remember it to be "groundbreaking."

He went on to say that even in the past, companies like NWA and WWF could never come together in the way IMPACT Wrestling and AEW have joined hands today.

"To have us come together, and bring the history, it's going to be something people will look back on years from now and call "groundbreaking." This is something like not even the NWA-AWA or the NWA-WWF could do back in the day, and we are going to that, and we are going to have a champion."

IMPACT Wrestling has benefited by associating with AEW

Rebellion 2021 is inarguably one of the most talked-about pay-per-views in IMPACT Wrestling history. There's an unprecedented amount of hype surrounding the main event match between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega.

If Swann defeats Omega to capture the AEW Championship, IMPACT Wrestling's stock in the wrestling business would increase manifold and bring a lot of attention towards the company from mainstream media.

