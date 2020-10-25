James Storm makes his return to IMPACT Wrestling

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, 'Cowboy' James Storm made his return to the promotion after it was revealed a few weeks ago that he was officially a free agent.

James Storm was announced as one of the surprise entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and despite being in talks with WWE earlier this year, Cowboy decided to return to his so-called home promotion. Storm was seemingly in talks of a player/coach role with WWE and was also seen training with Ronda Rousey.

As things stand, it remains unclear if James Storm's return to IMPACT Wrestling is on a long-term basis or if he is here for the short run. But his return to the IMPACT Zone can be seen below

As for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal, Rhino pinned Sami Callihan to win the trophy and a future title shot. To add further excitement to the returns that occurred on the night, James Storm wasn't the only Superstar who came back to IMPACT, as he was also joined by Swoggle. Shawn Daivari was also among the surprise entrants in the gauntlet.

James Storm's legacy in IMPACT Wrestling

James Storm has pretty much won everything that IMPACT Wrestling has had to offer. A former 7-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, James Storm is also a former 1-time TNA World Heavyweight and TNA King of the Mountain Champion.

This was Cowboy's first return to IMPACT Wrestling since 2018 and he re-joined the promotion after a one-year stint with the NWA. While James Storm was known for his run as a Beer Money tag team player, he sure intends on making a name for himself once again in the singles division. It remains to be seen if James Storm will be thrown right into the mix in the IMPACT Heavyweight Title picture or n