Jay White debut, Slammiversary rematch, and more announced for next week's IMPACT Wrestling

This week's IMPACT Wrestling was the company's first show post-Slammiversary 2021, which received widespread appreciation from fans and critics alike.

The show featured several developments like X-Division Champion Josh Alexander possibly emerging as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega's next opponent. Plus, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo accepted Mickie James' offer to wrestle at NWA's first-ever all-women event, EmPowerrr.

Apart from that, Fire 'N Flava unsuccessfully challenged Havok and Rosemary for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling. Lastly, Chris Bey seemingly joined forces with Jay White and The Bullet Club after he rescued the NEVER Openweight Champion from a beatdown by The Elite.

As good as the latest episode was, next week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling promises to be even better and more newsworthy. Jay White will wrestle his first match in the promotion, where he will team up with Chris Bey to square off against IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. A win for White and Bey could bring them into tag team gold contention.

Moose and Chris Sabin would battle it out in a massive Slammiversary 2021 rematch, where Sabin walked out with a surprise victory. Both athletes would hope to better their performances from the July 17th show and put forth a memorable match for the fans in attendance.

What else is on the cards for next week's IMPACT Wrestling?

Violent By Design, who lost their tag team titles at Slammiversary 2021, will continue their feud with Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Swann and Mack demanded this match, wanting to finish their differences with Deaner and Rhino, once and for all.

Lastly, at Before the IMPACT, one of IMPACT Wrestling's brightest prospects, Trey Miguel, will face the company's latest signing, Steve Maclin.

Here's the updated card for next week's IMPACT Wrestling:

Moose vs. Chris Sabin Jay White & Chris Bey vs. IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel

Which match are you looking forward to the most at the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling?

Edited by Kaushik Das