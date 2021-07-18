Bullet Club member stuns the world by confronting Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White made his stunning IMPACT Wrestling debut by confronting Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers at Slammiversary 2021.

White's appearance came moments after Omega successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No-DQ match. Both Omega and Callihan left their all in the ring in arguably the best bout of the night.

At the end of a brutal all-out war, Omega retained his title after executing a One-Winged Angel on Callihan by dropping him on top of thumbtacks. While fans in attendance were firmly rooting for Sami Callihan to capture the world title, Kenny Omega's triumph was a predictable outcome.

While Omega's previous title defenses were criticized for having excessive outside shenanigans, today's bout was relatively clean. It featured minimal interference from the newly-crowned IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Good Brothers.

While the clash was memorable, it was the post-match developments that have gotten the wrestling fans buzzing. As Omega and The Good Brothers celebrated, the lights went off. Moments later, Bullet Club's logo appeared on screen, and out came the NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White.

Did Jay White attack Kenny Omega upon his IMPACT Wrestling debut?

While IMPACT Wrestling Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers were in disbelief after Jay White showed up, they tried to bring White to their side by raising their hands for a 'Too Sweet' to signal a Bullet Club reunion.

However, surprisingly enough, before Jay White could say or do anything, the show abruptly went off the air, leaving the fans wondering about White's intentions.

Soon after the show ended, many fans took to Twitter to express their desire to see Jay White end Omega's reign as the top dog in IMPACT Wrestling. However, this would completely depend on White's contract status with the promotion and whether he's in the USA for long or only for a short excursion.

