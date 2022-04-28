Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee announce departure from IMPACT Wrestling; pro wrestling future up in the air 

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag champs Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay have announced they will be stepping away from the ring indefinitely.

Both Lee and McKay posted a statement to Twitter, confirming they are departing the promotion and pursuing something different. The statement includes comments from IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore. He praised The IInspiration as "very talented performers" before wishing them well in the future.

The statement also includes words from both Lee and McKay. The two thanked D'Amore and IMPACT Wrestling for the opportunities they received. They also spoke of their excitement for the future and exploring "other opportunities" that may come.

The pair were known as the Iconic Duo and IIconics in WWE, where they reigned once with the women's tag titles. They are the only team to hold the women's tag titles in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, where they were known as The IInspiration.

The IInspiration lost their IMPACT Wrestling tag titles at Sacrifice 2022

The Influence were originally set to challenge the tag champs at IMPACT Hard to Kill in January. However, the match was canceled due to Lee and McKay having to enter COVID protocols. In February, it was announced that the match would in fact take place at Sacrifice in March.

The IInspiration had captured the Knockouts tag titles in October 2021, clocking a 133 day reign before their defeat by Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

The teams would face each other once more during the kick-off show of Rebellion as the first title defense of the night. The Influence once again took the victory in what is, at present, the IInspiration's final match.

Elsewhere on the Sacrifice card, the Knockouts world title also changed hands as Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James. The men's tag titles changed hands as well as the Good Brothers were dethroned by Violent By Design.

