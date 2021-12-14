Jimmy Rave has passed away; the wrestling world reacts

Jimmy Rave, real name James Michael Guffey, has unfortunately passed away at 39. PWInsider's Bill Behrens first reported the news.

Rave had wrestled in multiple mainstream and independent promotions, with his active in-ring career spanning from 1999 through 2014. He worked with the industry's finest competitors, including CM Punk, AJ Styles, and many more.

He had a brief appearance on WWE during an episode of Sunday Night Heat in 2005. Rave was a two-time NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, teamed up with Lance Hoyt in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) as the "Rock and Rave Infection." He also wrestled in NJPW, competing in the "Best of The Super Junior" Tournament in 2008.

Rave also appeared in other Independent promotions, including Rampage Pro Wrestling, Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, and Combat Zone Wrestling. He even served as a booker for several years in Rampage Pro Wrestling.

Outside of wrestling, Jimmy Rave was the director of the Bartow County Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years. He had struggled with drug addiction for many years. A few months ago, he was diagnosed with MRSA, resulting in the amputation of his arm and both of his legs.

The wrestling world reacts to the loss of Jimmy Rave

Upon the news of Jimmy Rave's demise, several prominent wrestlers and promotions responded to the news on social media. They all shared heartfelt messages about their personal and professional relationships with him.

Here are just some of those messages:

All Elite Wrestling @AEW AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Jimmy Rave. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Jimmy Rave. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. https://t.co/WYeRzNEs0I

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division. https://t.co/43JId8rXuw

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian Dammit…RIP Jimmy Rave. I’m glad we shared a ring as many time as we did. I’m glad we got the chance to know each other over 18 years ago. I’m glad we were friends. I’m glad that I knew you, and I will miss you. Godspeed my friend. Dammit…RIP Jimmy Rave. I’m glad we shared a ring as many time as we did. I’m glad we got the chance to know each other over 18 years ago. I’m glad we were friends. I’m glad that I knew you, and I will miss you. Godspeed my friend.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Just heard that Jimmy Rave passed. Man, I am so, so saddened. I recently told Jimmy that I had a spot waiting for him for when he felt up to it. Jimmy will always have that spot waiting. What a great, great kid. I am just so lucky and blessed to have even gotten to know him. Just heard that Jimmy Rave passed. Man, I am so, so saddened. I recently told Jimmy that I had a spot waiting for him for when he felt up to it. Jimmy will always have that spot waiting. What a great, great kid. I am just so lucky and blessed to have even gotten to know him.

🐺 @RichardsWesley I hope you have found the peace you were searching for here. You had a heart of gold. RIP Jimmy Rave. I hope you have found the peace you were searching for here. You had a heart of gold. RIP Jimmy Rave. https://t.co/BLBYRYRvql

THE DRAW @TheSamiCallihan Heart broken, and extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave.



Such an amazing performer, that was such an influence to so many wrestlers.



It was a true pleasure sharing the ring with him.



Condolences to all of his friends and family.



RIP JIMMY RAVE Heart broken, and extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave.Such an amazing performer, that was such an influence to so many wrestlers.It was a true pleasure sharing the ring with him.Condolences to all of his friends and family.RIP JIMMY RAVE

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Jimmy Rave's loved ones during this difficult time.

