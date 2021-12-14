Jimmy Rave has passed away; the wrestling world reacts

Jimmy Rave, real name James Michael Guffey, has unfortunately passed away at 39. PWInsider's Bill Behrens first reported the news.
Rave had wrestled in multiple mainstream and independent promotions, with his active in-ring career spanning from 1999 through 2014. He worked with the industry's finest competitors, including CM Punk, AJ Styles, and many more.
He had a brief appearance on WWE during an episode of Sunday Night Heat in 2005. Rave was a two-time NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, teamed up with Lance Hoyt in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) as the "Rock and Rave Infection." He also wrestled in NJPW, competing in the "Best of The Super Junior" Tournament in 2008.
Rave also appeared in other Independent promotions, including Rampage Pro Wrestling, Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, and Combat Zone Wrestling. He even served as a booker for several years in Rampage Pro Wrestling.
Outside of wrestling, Jimmy Rave was the director of the Bartow County Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years. He had struggled with drug addiction for many years. A few months ago, he was diagnosed with MRSA, resulting in the amputation of his arm and both of his legs.
The wrestling world reacts to the loss of Jimmy Rave
Upon the news of Jimmy Rave's demise, several prominent wrestlers and promotions responded to the news on social media. They all shared heartfelt messages about their personal and professional relationships with him.
On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Jimmy Rave's loved ones during this difficult time.