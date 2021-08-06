"More disappointed than anything else"- Jordynne Grace on IMPACT Wrestling opening the 'Forbidden Door'

Jordynne Grace is far from pleased with how IMPACT Wrestling women have benefitted from the proverbial forbidden door being knocked down.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion sounded off her disappointment to TalkSPORT in an interview. Thicc Momma Pump said she was "quite excited" initially, but when the women weren't featured, she was "quite disappointed" as only a few people got in.

“Honestly, I was super excited when it first got announced, but as the months have dragged on with only a few things happening and never really happening for the women, I’ve been more disappointed than anything else really. Because I thought the forbidden door was definitely going to [be] wide-open instead of having to knock and only a few people get in at a time [laughs]. But you know, that’s the nature of the business, right?” Jordynne Grace said.

It is hard to argue with her considering only Deonna Purrazzo has managed to get featured in other promotions. The Virtuosa will be wrestling at AAA Triplemania 29 and NWA EmPowerrr. Beyond that, no women are part of other promotions.

They don’t call me the CAREER KILLER for nothing... Another legend is about to bite the dust come @nwa #EMPOWERRR #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/nGYRkdsf0j — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 6, 2021

Jordynne Grace blames politics for IMPACT Wrestling women not featuring between promotions

Awesome chat with @JordynneGrace yesterday! In this clip she explains why she decided to re-sign with IMPACT instead of exploring AEW or WWE.



Also talk Jazz, Rachel Ellering, Thicc Momma Pump and some frustrations with the 'forbidden door'



Check it out: https://t.co/w520E5dVXD pic.twitter.com/K7AdOVupVg — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 5, 2021

Jordynne Grace stated in the same interview that she believes it is the politics of cross-promotional matches that's stopped IMPACT Wrestling women from featuring more across the forbidden door.

She raised a valid point when she said that no company would want their wrestlers to lose, and is probably why IMPACT Wrestling's women's division has not crossed over.

"I have absolutely no idea. I’m sure it has a lot to do with politics and who can go over there etc, you know how it is. People don’t want their people to lose, so on and so forth," Jordynne Grace explained.

Jordynne Grace is a unique and talented wrestler. Watching her wrestle the likes of Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Kamille in other promotions would be quite entertaining. Let's hope the women start to feature more between promotions.

