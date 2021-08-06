Jordynne Grace explains why she signed for IMPACT Wrestling over WWE and AEW

Jordynne Grace renewed her IMPACT Wrestling contract earlier this year in May. She explained why she chose to re-sign instead of going to a different promotion.

Thicc Momma Pump sat down with TalkSPORT for an interview and explained that IMPACT Wrestling's lighter schedule was why decided to re-sign over going to WWE or AEW.

She cited WWE's constant training and AEW's weekly shows on the road and late-night AEW Dark tapings as reasons for not considering those options. The former Knockouts champion stated that she isn't in the best place to work a heavy schedule.

"IMPACT [really is] the best place for me. I do not do well, right now at least, with a super heavy schedule and I feel that’s pretty much every other wrestling company that I could have signed with realistically. WWE; training constantly, shows; I feel like that’s a 24/7 job at that point. AEW, they’re on the road on a weekly basis and I know sometimes they film Dark well into the night, 2/3am, something like that. So I just knew IMPACT would let me do power lifting, it’s a much lighter schedule, it’s been once a month. But I also do a part-time job doing transcribing work so I can also do that. I don’t think I’m willing to sacrifice 100 percent of the other stuff I do in my regular life right now. Maybe one day, who knows! Just not today." said Grace.

Jordynne Grace has enjoyed a great run in IMPACT Wrestling

⚡️ “Jordynne Grace Became Knockouts Champion on IMPACT!”https://t.co/swsnu0lY6D — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 12, 2020

Jordynne Grace joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2018. Within a few months of joining, she was heavily involved in the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship picture as she defeated Tessa Blanchard to become the number one contender. She finally won the title in January 2020 from Taya Valkyrie.

Jordynne Grace held the title for nearly six months, dropping it to Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary. The two women created history when they wrestled in the first ever iron-woman match in IMPACT Wrestling history for the belt.

I got an early look at Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace's Knockouts Ironman match, and I really, really liked it — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2020

At Rebellion 2021, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering captured the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championships by defeating Fire 'N Flava before dropping the titles to the same team at Under Siege, just 8 days later.

Jordynne Grace has been part of a few historic moments in IMPACT Wrestling and holds victories over some very big names. She's also a multi-time champion in the brand, making her three-year stint highly successful so far.

