Josh Alexander has opened up on meeting former IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Mark Andrews and WWE Superstar Pete Dunne when they were 18 years old.

The former IMPACT World Champion met the two Englishmen at an independent wrestling show when all of them were breaking into the business.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Josh Alexander spoke about how Dunne and Andrews were living in someone's basement as they were starting:

"I've known Mark Andrews specifically since he was like 18 years old. He showed up at an independant wrestling show with Pete Dunne at 18 when they travelled to America for the first time and lived in somebody's basement for a couple months just to get noticed." (4:38 - 4:49)

He went on to reflect on how they were stealing shows at such a young age and made progress to where they are now in their careers:

"These guys were stealing shows at 18 years old and I was the one having to follow them. Those were my first memories of those guys, and they've only taken it even further since, to doing what they're doing now. Some of the most amazing wrestlers in the world." (4:49 - 5:00)

Josh Alexander also spoke about Joe Hendry heading back to the UK and Zack Sabre Jr.

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander spoke about how special it would be to see Joe Hendry head back to his hometown of Glasgow:

"For Joe Hendry to go home in front of his hometown crowd there in Glasgow, and move through the UK, I think that's very special because he has carved out a spot for himself in IMPACT Wrestling. I'm sure the reception is going to be huge!" (5:03 - 5:15)

Josh Alexander also opened up on British sensation Zack Sabre Jr., revealing how highly he rates the 36-year-old star:

"Probably, not arguably, the best technical wrestler in the world. For me to say that, it's not difficult. He's up there with Alex Shelley and Jon Gresham. I think they're alone in that top 3." (5:19 - 5:30)

