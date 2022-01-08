Josh Alexander reflects on wrestling an AEW legend ahead of Hard to Kill (Exclusive)

At Bound for Glory last year, AEW legend Christian Cage defended the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Josh Alexander.

It was a dream come true for the young Canadian superstar, not only defeating the AEW veteran, but one of his heroes. Ahead of his match against Jonah at Hard to Kill, Alexander reflected on his match against Cage in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. He said the following words:

"Yeah, it was everything I expected it to be and more. I can sit here and talk about some of the great matches I've ever had and stuff. I can tell you that I don't like any of them at the end of the day because there's always something I could find in the match that I could have done better or would have done differently. Because hindsight is always 20/20. Christian Cage, the whole match, was certainly a part of that," said Alexander on facing the AEW star.

Cedric Alexander is still grateful for being able to wrestle an established AEW star and a Canadian hero on such a big stage!

"You have to take a step back and look at it. I am forever grateful for the experience and the opportunity that I got to showcase myself. IMPACT Wrestling management here, they trusted me and gave me that ball. And I don't think I dropped it. And that's all I can ask from that opportunity. I got to learn from one of the greatest-ever in Christian Cage. So, it was great, " added Josh Alexander.

With Christian Cage's return to AEW, Josh Alexander has one thing on his mind

FITE @FiteTV



The new acquisition, days at



Streaming LIVE on bit.ly/3FMGzn5 @Walking_Weapon must beat THIS MAN if he wants to climb back to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Heavyweight championship!The new acquisition, @JONAHISHERE , destroyed Josh at Turning Point. They settle it indays at #HardToKill Streaming LIVE on #FITE .@Walking_Weapon must beat THIS MAN if he wants to climb back to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Heavyweight championship!The new acquisition, @JONAHISHERE, destroyed Josh at Turning Point. They settle it in 6⃣ days at #HardToKillStreaming LIVE on #FITE 🔗 bit.ly/3FMGzn5 https://t.co/wRyj4MKT9U

Also Read Article Continues below

Josh Alexander takes on Jonah at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view 'Hard to Kill' which is available on FITE TV. One assumes that a victory at the show will land him straight back in the title picture.

An IMPACT Wrestling star wants NJPW stalwart Tomohiro Ishii to show up at Hard to Kill. Details here

Edited by Kaushik Das