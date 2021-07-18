Josh Alexander retains IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at Slammiversary

Josh Alexander faced Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju and Trey Miguel in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary and retained his title after an action-packed battle.

All entrants had an elaborate entrance as the crowd ate it all up. Josh Alexander cleared the ring to start off the match. Chris Bey tried to retrieve the title immediately but was cut off easily. The match saw a number of high-impact spots to pop the crowd, including a stunning Canadian Destroyer off of Ultimate X onto Chris Bey.

In another brilliant spot, 5 men were entangled in successive submission holds from the Ultimate X rope hanging over the ring.

Ladders are not allowed in this match, so Rohit Raju tried to improvise with amusing techniques. First, he tried to hang a rope around the title and tried to scale it but was interrupted mid-climb. He then tried to bring the title down using a fish hook.

Eventually, Josh Alexander and Chris Bey found themselves climbing from opposite directions before chopping each other while on the ropes. Bey fell off, allowing Alexander to retain at Slammiversary.

What is next for Josh Alexander on IMPACT Wresting after Slammiversary?

Could Cardona challenge Josh Alexander?

Josh Alexander has run through a major part of the X-Division roster. The Walking Weapon holds wins over the Ultimate X match competitors at Slammiversary, as well as a 60-man iron man match win over TJP.

IMPACT Wrestling could be looking to build up other challengers for Josh Alexander post-Slammiversry. One of the names could be Matt Cardona. Cardona fits the bill: he's popular, great in the ring, charismatic and is open to a new feud following a win of his own at Slammiversary.

While Cardona might not win the title in his first attempt, the match-up will be fresh and competitive, not to mention a great watch considering the contrasting styles of the two competitors.

Whoever challenges Alexander next faces the unenviable task of dethroning a dominant champion. Who do you think will challenge Alexander next?

