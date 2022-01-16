'We took the focus off the Forbidden Door' - Josh Alexander talks about an unpopular IMPACT Wrestling decision (Exclusive)

Josh Alexander faced Christian Cage at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory for the top prize in the company. Even though he won the match, his dreams would be crushed in an instant.

Moose made use of his Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy to cash in on his opportunity and become the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. This was not a decision that went down well with IMPACT Wrestling fans, many of whom were incensed.

"I had heard from the moment that I was told I was going to be main-eventing Bound for Glory against Christian and given that opportunity that that would probably happen. It wasn't set in stone or a 100% I don't think, but it was definitely an idea that was thrown out there and I knew that it was a possibility going into it," said Josh Alexander.

Surprisingly enough, Josh Alexander did not mind the idea at all. He thought it was a good call from a storytelling perspective:

"You know, it didn't break my heart or anything like that. As a wrestler, I enjoy crafting a match, being out there with the pressure. And that was the main-event spot against Christian for the world championship regardless of the outcome or what hardware I got to travel with afterwards. I loved the idea," added Josh Alexander.

Josh Alexander believes this unpopular IMPACT Wrestling decision took the focus off the forbidden door

Since the angle played out, Moose has defended his World Championship against the likes of W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona.

There hasn't been any talk of an AEW star coming in to take the spot since:

"But the thing I think it did best was for the year prior, everybody had been talking about the Forbidden Door. Talking about who is going to come in next and challenge for that world championship and all that. In that singular moment that Christian lost and the next few minutes, we took the focus off the Forbidden Door and anybody that could get involved and we put the focus on two IMPACT stars vying for the World Championship in that moment," added Josh Alexander.

Only time will tell if the long and winding road leads Alexander back into the title hunt with Moose. The question now is whether the Forbidden Door has opened on a new destination - WWE.

