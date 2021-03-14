Karl Anderson sends a message to NJPW management after losing the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles

At IMPACT Wrestling: Sacrifice, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows lost the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. In the aftermath of The Good Brothers' loss to FinJuice, Anderson took to Twitter and sent a message to Naoki Sugabayashi.

In one of his latest tweets, Karl Anderson admitted that he and Gallows might have gotten a little cocky, which resulted in them losing the IMPACT Tag Team Titles. 'The Machine Gun' concluded his message by asking the NJPW Chairman to give him a call.

Here is what Karl Anderson wrote on Twitter:

We lost the @IMPACTWRESTLING tag team championships last night to Juice n Finley ..

Maybe #BigHoot n I got a little cocky since we are just killin it everywhere right now.

Listen, @NJPWSUGABAYASHI San, good friend, please give me call, need to talk .. @The_BigLG #GoodBrothers — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) March 14, 2021

At IMPACT Wrestling's Sacrifice pay-per-view, the NJPW duo of Juice Robinson and David Finlay surprisingly won the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. The duo made their promotional debut just a few weeks before Sacrifice and captured only their second tag team title after the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

As things stand though, Finlay's current focus is on the on-going New Japan Cup 2021. The newly crowned IMPACT Tag Team Champion will face YOSHI-HASHI in the next round, whereas Juice was already eliminated in the first-round by KENTA.

Will Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows return to New Japan Pro Wrestling in the near future?

With the opening of 'The Forbidden Door', IMPACT Wrestling has once again rekindled its working relationship with NJPW. With AEW also in partnership with both promotions, there is definitely a possibility for The Good Brothers to make their return to NJPW.

In 2016, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows left New Japan for WWE but were eventually let go by the company in 2020. Shortly afterwards, the duo signed for IMPACT Wrestling and have been a constant part of recent AEW shows, as well.

Having reunited with Kenny Omega in AEW, The Good Brothers could now aim to make their way back to NJPW in order to get some revenge on FinJuice. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and the duo were the primary tag team of the Bullet Club before leaving for WWE.

The pair has been going back-and-forth with their former stablemate Tama Tonga and a return to NJPW for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows could unfold several other interesting storylines.