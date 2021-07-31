Karl Anderson tells Bullet Club star not to make him kill the faction he created 

Karl Anderson has taken to Twitter to warn Bullet Club star Tama Tonga.

In a recent exchange with Tama, Anderson stated that he had been holding off on killing the Bullet Club "for good." Anderson further pleaded with the IWGP Tag Team Champion not to make him destroy the faction he had created.

Check out their exchange on Twitter below:

Don’t do this Tama..

I’ve been holdin off on Killin the #BulletClub for good.

Please don’t make me kill what I created.

I’m beggin u 🙏 https://t.co/c8r9JO8noh — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) July 30, 2021

Currently working for three major promotions at the same time, Karl Anderson has established himself as a member of The Elite. Alongside Doc Gallows, the current IMPACT Tag Team Champion has been helping out Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks lately.

On IMPACT Wrestling, the trio of Anderson, Gallows, and Omega was recently confronted by Bullet Club frontrunner Jay White. The reigning NEVER Openweight Champion warned members of The Elite for still using the 'Too Sweet' hand gesture.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows' next big test at NJPW Resurgence

During the upcoming NJPW Resurgence event, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be fighting Jon Moxley and a surprise partner of his choosing.

The reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions recently won NJPW's Tag Team Turbulence and are full of confidence heading into any tag team battle.

BREAKING NEWS❗️



The Death Rider @JonMoxley is coming for The Good Brothers at #njResurgence, and he's bringing his buddy?!



See Resurgence live or on PPV August 14!



TICKETS: https://t.co/gPzXTrtv88

WATCH on FITE: https://t.co/3qCCcxp1WI pic.twitter.com/U9My4RKCi2 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 31, 2021

On the recent edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Anderson and Gallows even spoiled Jay White's IMPACT in-ring debut by beating him and Chris Bey in a tag team match.

While Karl Anderson was unsuccessful in his recent attempt to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Jon Moxley, he will aim to beat Moxley's team at the NJPW Resurgence show in a few days.

