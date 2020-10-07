Ken Shamrock signed with WWE in 1997 and there were high hopes for him at the time. Even though Shamrock proved to be great inside the ring, politicking backstage held him back, as he has revealed in interviews. Despite this, Shamrock did find some success in his years with WWE, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship as well as a WWE Tag-Team Championship alongside the Big Boss Man. He also won the 1998 King of the Ring tournament. Shamrock ended up leaving WWE in 1999 to continue his MMA career.

Shamrock briefly wrestled for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in 2002 and 2004 before his second return to the promotion in 2019.

Ken Shamrock on why he wanted The Rock to induct him into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock is set to be inducted in the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame later this month and asked The Rock on Twitter if he would send a video for the induction. The Rock replied that he would be happy to.

@TheRock Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting.

After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling.

Thank you — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 25, 2020

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Ken Shamrock revealed why he chose The Rock for the induction:

Me and Rock had a program together. We definitely stayed in contact through social media but his schedule and my schedule, it’s not like we go out and have coffee. We live in two parts of the world. But I’ll never forget the things he did for me and the times we spent together were special because he really did help me in my pro wrestling career. I know he will tell you the same thing with me and the things we did because shot him up into stardom. It wasn’t because of me, it was because of what we were able to do together and be able to give ourselves a chance to be able to step away and do greater things in other places. That was a start for me and him. He was a big part of that. I thought it was fitting for him to be a part of that induction because I believe that’s where it started, was with him. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

The Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony takes place later this month at Bound For Glory weekend.

